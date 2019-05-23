Assam: BJP leading in 8 seats, AGP in one

The BJP is surging ahead in by leading in eight seats, while its alliance partner AGP is ahead in one seat, out of the 14 constituencies in the state.

The opposition and the are leading in two seats each and a sitting in one seat, according to the latest trends.

The BJP is all set to retain the two constituencies of Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh with sitting MPs Pradan Baruah and Rameshwar Teli establishing a lead of 2,71,618 and 2,18,883 votes over their nearest rivals and respectively.

The BJP is also leading in Mangaldoi, Jorhat, Nowgong, Silchar, Diphu and Tezpur onstituencies and its alliance partner AGP in Barpeta while the is leading in Kaliabor and Gauhati, the in Karimganj and Dhubri and an independent in Kokrajhar.

Among the three sitting Congress MPs contesting from their respective seats, is leading over AGP's in Kaliabor by 49,862 votes while All India Mahila Congress is trailing behind BJP's Rajdeep Roy by 46,848 votes in Silchar.

Biren Singh Engti of the Congress is trailing behind BJP's Horen by 77,641 votes in (ST).

Sitting is leading over his Congress rival by 1,24,424 votes in Dhubri while another party is leading over his BJP rival by 75,364 votes in Karimganj (SC).

BJP's Dilip Saikia is leading over his nearest Congress rival and Rajya Sabha by 87,705 in Mangaldoi constituency while in Nowgong, another BJP bastion, saffron party candidate has established a lead over former Congress state by 27,774 votes.

The prestigious Gauhati constituency is witnessing a keenly-fought contest between two women candidates with Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress establishing a lead of 23,975 votes over BJP's

Another keen contest is being witnessed in Jorhat constituency where BJP candidate and state power has established a lead of 52,461 votes over former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain.

In Tezpur, BJP candidate and state is leading over his Congress rival M G V K Bhanu by 87,118 votes.

BJP's alliance partner AGP's candidate Kumar Deepak Das is leading over Congress MLA by 48,534 votes in Barpeta.

Pramila of the BPF, another ally of the BJP, is trailing behind sitting independent MP by 24,606 votes in Kokrajhar (ST) constituency.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won seven seats, Congress three, AIUDF three and independent one.

