Assam: BJP leading in 8 seats, AGP in one

The BJP is surging ahead in Assam by leading in eight seats, while its alliance partner AGP is ahead in one seat, out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
The opposition Congress and the AIUDF are leading in two seats each and a sitting independent candidate in one seat, according to the latest trends.
The BJP is all set to retain the two constituencies of Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh with sitting MPs Pradan Baruah and Rameshwar Teli establishing a lead of 2,71,618 and 2,18,883 votes over their nearest Congress rivals Anil Borgohain and Paban Singh Ghatowar respectively.
The BJP is also leading in Mangaldoi, Jorhat, Nowgong, Silchar, Diphu and Tezpur onstituencies and its alliance partner AGP in Barpeta while the Congress is leading in Kaliabor and Gauhati, the AIUDF in Karimganj and Dhubri and an independent in Kokrajhar.
Among the three sitting Congress MPs contesting from their respective seats, Gaurav Gogoi is leading over AGP's Mani Madhab Mahanta in Kaliabor by 49,862 votes while All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev is trailing behind BJP's Rajdeep Roy by 46,848 votes in Silchar.
Biren Singh Engti of the Congress is trailing behind BJP's Horen Sing Bey by 77,641 votes in Autonmous District (ST).
Sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal is leading over his Congress rival Abu Taher Bepari by 1,24,424 votes in Dhubri while another party MP Radheshyam Biswas is leading over his BJP rival by 75,364 votes in Karimganj (SC).
BJP's Dilip Saikia is leading over his nearest Congress rival and Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita by 87,705 in Mangaldoi constituency while in Nowgong, another BJP bastion, saffron party candidate Rupak Sarma has established a lead over former Congress state minister Pradyut Bordoloi by 27,774 votes.
The prestigious Gauhati constituency is witnessing a keenly-fought contest between two women candidates with Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress establishing a lead of 23,975 votes over BJP's Queen Oja.
Another keen contest is being witnessed in Jorhat constituency where BJP candidate and state power minister Topon Kumar Gogoi has established a lead of 52,461 votes over former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain.
In Tezpur, BJP candidate and state Labour minister Pallab Lochan Das is leading over his Congress rival M G V K Bhanu by 87,118 votes.
BJP's alliance partner AGP's candidate Kumar Deepak Das is leading over Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque by 48,534 votes in Barpeta.
Pramila Rani Brahma of the BPF, another ally of the BJP, is trailing behind sitting independent MP Naba Sarania by 24,606 votes in Kokrajhar (ST) constituency.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won seven seats, Congress three, AIUDF three and independent one.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
