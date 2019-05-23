YSRC set for overwhelming win in AP assembly polls

The YSR on Thursday appeared on course for a overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates leading in 150 seats, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led

The TDP is leading in 24 seats and actor-politician's party in one as per the latest data.

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC may end up with over a three-fourths majority in the 175-member Assembly.

YSRC sources said the party's will meet here on May 25 to formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy as its leader.

Reddy will take oath as in the temple-town of on May 30, the sources said.

With his party set to wrest power, Reddy Thursday termed it as people's victory.

He also said the YSRC's victory was expected.

"I sincerely thank the people who overwhelmingly voted for YSRC and blessed it. I also thank them for exercising their franchise in large numbers and enhanced the value of democracy," Jaganmohan Reddy said in a post.

"I will live up to the expectations of the people," he promised.

As the trends indicated a clear lead for the YSRC, Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao called Reddy over phone and congratulated him over the YSRC's thumping win in the

YSRC candidates are leading in 24 Lok Sabha seats and the TDP in one, according to the latest trends.

Wishing Reddy all the best, Rao hoped he would lead AP further on the path of progress.

Later, talking to the media at his residence here, the congratulated over the BJP's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Reddy asserted that his fight for securing special category status for would continue.

He declined to speak about Rahul Gandhi.

Several top TDP leaders, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat.

N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in but his lagging behind by over 8,900 votes in Mangalagiri segment in his first electoral battle.

Jaganmohan Reddy is also leading in Pulivendula assembly segment.

State TDP and minister K Kala Venkata Rao, ministers P Narayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, K Atchannaidu, K Ravindra, K Srinivasulu, N Amarnatha Reddy, P Pulla Rao, Bhuma Akhila Priya, N Anand Babu, Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, are trailing by considerable margins to their YSR rivals in their respective constituencies.

Other senior TDP leaders also look set to bite the dust.

Film star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, however, is leading in segment.

founder and film star is trailing in the Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka segments he contested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)