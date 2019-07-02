Assam CM for wooing rural youths to win international sports

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday directed the department to woo more youths towards disciplines where there is greater scope to win medals in international championships.

Reviewing a programme under the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojna (CMSGUY), Sonowal asked the officials concerned to broaden the scope of the scheme on a par with the Prime Minister's 'Khelo India' programme.

He asked the district officers to visit villages to identify and nurture talents with special focus to win medals in National Games, Asian Games and Olympics.

Sonowal also urged the officials to invite prominent former players from across the globe to gain ideas for developing the sector of Assam.

"It is of paramount importance to generate awareness about various sports disciplines at the grassroots to make Guwahati the sports capital of India," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)