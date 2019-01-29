Assam Governor, CM condole death of George Fernandes

-
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tueday condoled the death of former Union minister George Fernandes.
In a condolence message, Mukhi said, "Pained to learn the passing away of George Fernandes, a former minister, a trade unionist and above all a great human being."
"He belonged to a genre of politician who was bold, frank and farsighted. During his long association with the people he made valuable contributions which enriched the public life, political circle and empowered the poor and marginalised," Mukhi said.
In a condolence message, Sonowal said, "I am saddened to learn the death of George Fernandes, a towering mass leader who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of poor and marginalised sections of the society."
"He also contributed immensely as Union Minister and has had great role for the growth of the country. His death is a huge loss to the nation", Sonowal said.
Fernandes, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, died peacefully at his home in New Delhi Tuesday. He was 88.
