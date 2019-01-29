Assam Governor, CM condole death of George Fernandes

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Tueday condoled the death of former

In a condolence message, Mukhi said, "Pained to learn the passing away of George Fernandes, a former minister, a trade unionist and above all a great human being."



"He belonged to a genre of who was bold, frank and farsighted. During his long association with the people he made valuable contributions which enriched the public life, political circle and empowered the poor and marginalised," Mukhi said.

In a condolence message, said, "I am saddened to learn the death of George Fernandes, a who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of poor and marginalised sections of the society."



"He also contributed immensely as and has had great role for the growth of the country. His death is a huge loss to the nation", said.

Fernandes, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, died peacefully at his home in New Delhi Tuesday. He was 88.

