JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

JNMF eviction notice: Centre moves HC to prepone hearing

Bajaj Finance shares gain over 2% post Dec quarter results
Business Standard

Assam Governor, CM condole death of George Fernandes

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tueday condoled the death of former Union minister George Fernandes.

In a condolence message, Mukhi said, "Pained to learn the passing away of George Fernandes, a former minister, a trade unionist and above all a great human being."

"He belonged to a genre of politician who was bold, frank and farsighted. During his long association with the people he made valuable contributions which enriched the public life, political circle and empowered the poor and marginalised," Mukhi said.

In a condolence message, Sonowal said, "I am saddened to learn the death of George Fernandes, a towering mass leader who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of poor and marginalised sections of the society."


"He also contributed immensely as Union Minister and has had great role for the growth of the country. His death is a huge loss to the nation", Sonowal said.

Fernandes, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, died peacefully at his home in New Delhi Tuesday. He was 88.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements