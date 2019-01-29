JUST IN
Married couple commits suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer 

A married couple Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in the Dhorimanna area here, police said.

"Tejaram Meghwal, 22 and his wife Shanti Devi jumped into the water tank in their house. Preliminary investigation indicates a dispute between the couple over some issue," they said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said.

The matter is being further investigated, they said.

The couple married two years ago, police said.

