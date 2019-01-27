JUST IN
At least 15 dead in mudslide at hotel in Peru: Mayor

AFP  |  Lima 

An avalanche of mud and rocks crashed into a hotel during a wedding celebration in southeastern Peru, killing at least 15 people, authorities said Sunday.

"The avalanche broke through the walls of the hotel, entering into it with force," the mayor of the city of Abancay, where the hotel is located, told RPP radio.

The mayor, Evaristo Ramos, said about 100 guests had been invited to the wedding party and "there are 15 dead and 34 injured.

