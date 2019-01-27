Shinwari leads Pakistan charge despite Sarfraz absence

shrugged off the loss of to suspension as left-arm fast bowler took four wickets in six balls and were dismissed for 164 in the fourth one-day international on Sunday.

Ahmed is returning immediately to after being suspended for four games by the ICC for making racist remarks about the Proteas' Andile Phehlukwayo during last week's ODI in

It gave the visitors an outstanding chance of squaring the five-match series with one match to play.

Stand-in handled his bowlers and fielders astutely and were kept under pressure almost from the time Malik won the toss and sent them in onto a Wanderers Stadium pitch which had early life.

made two early strikes before (59) and (57) made half-centuries and put on 101 for the third wicket.

But Malik's use of spinners and kept the scoring rate in check and both batsmen fell to the slow men before the fast bowlers returned.

dismissed the dangerous before Shinwari had Rassie van der Dussen caught behind for 18 and bowled for a two-ball duck.

Kagiso Rabada was caught behind first ball and Beuran Hendricks survived an appeal for leg before wicket with what Shinwari hoped was the hat-trick ball. The ball was crashing into the stumps but Shinwari acknowledged that umpire Bongani Jele had made the right decision because there was a faint inside edge.

Shinwari had Phehlukwayo caught at slip off the first ball of his next over before had last batsman caught in the deep.

were defending a perfect 7-0 record on what has become known as 'Pink Day' with their players and many spectators dressed in pink in aid of awareness.

