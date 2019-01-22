Athawale appeals to AIADMK to join hands with NDA in LS polls

Tuesday appealed to the ruling AIADMK in to join hands with the NDA in the coming

"If AIADMK joins hands with the NDA it would benefit the State and the AIADMK as well," he told reporters here after reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the Puducherry government.

Athawale, who is of the Republican Party of India (A), a constituent of the NDA, has made the appeal, days after had said during an interaction with BJP workers in that the BJP cherished its old friends.

Modi had said the BJP was open to alliances following the path of who had successfully built coalitions respecting regional aspirations.

Deputy O Panneerselvam, who holds the top party post of 'coordinator' in the AIADMK, recently said "at the time of election, anything can happen."



Athawale Tuesday also made a specific appeal to rebel AIADMK and founder T T V Dhinakaran to join hands with the AIADMK.

Athawale said Dhinakaran was originally with the AIADMK.

"Dhinakaran is my good friend.... I would like to suggest to him thatto fulfil the dreams of former chief minister and AIADMK late the two groups should come together so that they would win good number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The also appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to ensure installation of a "big statue of the of the downtrodden Dr at Kanyakumari which is a place of confluence of the three seas."



He said he would write to Palaniswami in this connection and also hold talks with him during his visit to Chennai.

Athawale was happy to see that the Union Territory of Puducherry had registered only 23 cases of atrocities against the Scheduled castes between 2013 and 2019.

"This is a good example for Tamil Nadu and other States (to emulate)," he said.

The MUDRA scheme operated in Puducherry was also of great help and ever since the scheme was launched 36,000 people had been benefited with disbursement of Rs 500 crore through banks to facilitate launching of self-employment projects, he added.

