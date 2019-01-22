Indian expat wins USD 1 mn in Dubai raffle

An Indian national won USD one million in Dubai Duty Free raffle on Tuesday, while two other expats -- a teenaged boy and a woman -- won luxury vehicles in the lottery game.
Abhishek Kathel, who is based in Sharjah and works as cabin crew for a UAE-based airline, won USD 1 million.
"Thank God for this wonderful news! I cannot believe that I will win this big with my first ever ticket for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free," the Khaleej Times quoted him as saying.
Leepika Ahluwalie, a 27-year-old newly-married woman based in Dubai, won an Audi car. The woman, who joined her husband in Dubai just two months ago after getting married, bought her winning ticket on their way to Baku, Azerbaijan, where they had gone for honeymoon.
Another winner was Farhan Jawed Khan, a 14-year-old Indian national from Ranchi. He won a BMW motorbike.
His father, Mohmaad Jawed Khan, had bought the winning ticket and put it in his son's name on their way back to India after living in Dubai for 24 years.
