Indian expat wins USD 1 mn in Dubai raffle

An Indian national won USD one million in Duty Free on Tuesday, while two other expats -- a teenaged boy and a woman -- won luxury vehicles in the lottery game.

Abhishek Kathel, who is based in and works as cabin crew for a UAE-based airline, won USD 1 million.

"Thank God for this wonderful news! I cannot believe that I will win this big with my first ever ticket for the Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. Thank you so much Duty Free," quoted him as saying.

Leepika Ahluwalie, a 27-year-old newly-married woman based in Dubai, won an car. The woman, who joined her husband in Dubai just two months ago after getting married, bought her winning ticket on their way to Baku, Azerbaijan, where they had gone for honeymoon.

Another winner was Farhan Jawed Khan, a 14-year-old Indian national from Ranchi. He won a motorbike.

His father, Mohmaad Jawed Khan, had bought the winning ticket and put it in his son's name on their way back to after living in Dubai for 24 years.

