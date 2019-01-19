Attack on Sarpach at PEETHA campaign in Cuttack

An awareness camp on various schemes of the government at Gatiroutpatna Gram Panchayat here under Sadar block turned violent on Saturday when a woman and her family members were attacked by a group of ruling party activists.

The camp was held under the initiative of Peoples Empowerment Enabling Transparency and Accountability (PEETHA).

In an FIR filed at the local station, Laxmipriya Swain has alleged that a group of four to five persons attacked her and mercilessly thrashed her husband and son.

All the three have sustained grievous injuries in their hands, head and face. She has alleged that the attackers were supporters of sports

While I stood up to make the announcement for the distribution of LED bulbs, the group jumped on me and snatched the bulbs. My son and husband, who were standing beside me, were also attacked when they tried to give me protection," Swain said adding that the attackers were armed and used the butts of their guns in the attack.

She alleged that all the attackers were contractors and close to the local BJD MLA Behera, who is a

When contacted, the denied the allegations.

