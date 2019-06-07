Attempt to murder case against Guj cop for firing at man

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a in for allegedly firing at a man during an altercation with the latter's father, an said Friday.

The incident happened on Jun 3 in the city's Tarsali locality falling under station limits when sub-inspector S V Chudasama, in civil dress, had a heated exchange with who owns a paan stall in the area, he said.

When Prajapati's son tried to intervene and asked Chudasama to show his identity card, the PSI allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver, he said.

received bullet injuries in his stomach and legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital while Chudasama, attached to station, fled from the spot.

The said Simit's statement was recorded on June 4 and an offence was registered late Thursday evening.

Chudasama, who got himself admitted in the state-run after the incident, left the facility son after without intimation and has been untraceable since, the said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)