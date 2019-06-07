JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mamata says no to Niti Aayog meeting, saying it's 'fruitless'

Qureshi writes to Jaishankar; offers talks on 'all important matters'
Business Standard

Mining scam: SC permits ex-Karnataka minister Reddy to visit ailing father-in law

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday allowed former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, to travel to Ballari in the state to visit his ailing father-in law.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi also expressed concern over delay in trial in the Rs 35,000 crore mining scam as charges have not been framed against the accused persons in the last six years despite its order for expeditious trial.

Reddy is out on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU