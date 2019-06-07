Mining scam: SC permits ex-Karnataka minister Reddy to visit ailing father-in law

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear on Friday mining baron GJ Reddy's plea for travel to Ballari
SC to hear mining baron Janardhana Reddy's plea to travel to Ballari on Friday
SC to hear on Friday mining baron's plea to visit Ballari
Yeddyurappa denies charges, critics recall his past
Country will welcome Jagan's decision to allow CBI's re-entry: Ex-agency official
-
The Supreme Court Friday allowed former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, to travel to Ballari in the state to visit his ailing father-in law.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi also expressed concern over delay in trial in the Rs 35,000 crore mining scam as charges have not been framed against the accused persons in the last six years despite its order for expeditious trial.
Reddy is out on bail.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU