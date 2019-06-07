JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nine-year-old girl falls off Ferris wheel, dies

Mamata says no to Niti Aayog meeting, saying it's 'fruitless'
Business Standard

NCPCR seeks report from police on killing of 3-yr-old girl in UP's Aligarh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The apex child rights body has sought an inquiry report from the senior superintendent of police of Aligarh on the alleged killing of a three-year-old girl, whose body was found in a garbage dump.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo spoke to SSP Akash Kulhari on Friday and asked him to take necessary action.

Kulhari informed the commission that an FIR has been registered in the matter and two suspects have been arrested.

The NCPCR has asked for a fact-finding inquiry report from the SSP.

On receiving the report, the commission will examine it and issue suitable directions to the district administration concerned.

The Aligarh police said a mutilated body of a girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2 and suspected the brutal killing was a fallout of a monetary dispute. The girl had been missing since May 31.

The incident has triggered a huge public outcry and five policemen, including an SHO, have been suspended for alleged negligence

Kulhari said the post-mortem examination has confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation and ruled out sexual assault.

The accused - Zahid and Aslam - have confessed to killing the girl after her father failed to return Rs 12,000 he had borrowed from them, police sources said.

Security has been tightened after tension prevailed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU