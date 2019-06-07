NCPCR seeks report from police on killing of 3-yr-old girl in UP's Aligarh

The apex child rights body has sought an inquiry report from the of police of on the alleged killing of a three-year-old girl, whose body was found in a garbage dump.

(NCPCR) spoke to SSP on Friday and asked him to take necessary action.

Kulhari informed the commission that an FIR has been registered in the matter and two suspects have been arrested.

The NCPCR has asked for a fact-finding inquiry report from the SSP.

On receiving the report, the commission will examine it and issue suitable directions to the district administration concerned.

The police said a mutilated body of a girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2 and suspected the brutal killing was a fallout of a monetary dispute. The girl had been missing since May 31.

The incident has triggered a huge public outcry and five policemen, including an SHO, have been suspended for alleged negligence



Kulhari said the post-mortem examination has confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation and ruled out sexual assault.

The accused - Zahid and Aslam - have confessed to killing the girl after her father failed to return Rs 12,000 he had borrowed from them, police sources said.

Security has been tightened after tension prevailed in the area.

