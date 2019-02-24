Attempts to scrap Article 35A aimed at bringing about demographic changes in J&K: Pak

said Sunday that any attempt to scarp Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was aimed at bringing about demographic changes and claimed that it was a violation of the international law.

India's is scheduled to hear a bunch of petitions challenging Article 35A's validity soon.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the State.

It denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the State.

Foreign Office said it understands the of is due to deliberate shortly on the petitions calling for scrapping of Article 35A of the Constitution.

" condemns any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir," it said in a statement.

The Foreign Office (FO) said any such move would be a blatant violation of the international law and the relevant Security Council resolutions, which prohibit introducing material changes to the disputed territory.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus in district, sparking outrage in the country.

launched a major diplomatic offensive against after the attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)