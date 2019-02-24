Partially decomposed bodies of two missing siblings recovered from canal

Bodies of two minor siblings, who went missing a few days back, were recovered in a partially decomposed state from a canal in area Sunday morning, police said here.

Saurav (6) and his sister (5) had gone missing on the evening of February 18 when they had gone to play, and their father had lodged a missing complaint in this regard, of Police (Rural area) said.

On Sunday morning, a rag picker noticed two bodies floating in The bodies were fished out of the canal and were identified as that of Saurav and Lakshmi, the said.

Post-mortem revealed that the two children had drowned, police said.

After the bodies were fished out, locals blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur road in protest while alleging that the two children died due to police laxity. The situation was brought under control after officials reached the spot and placated their anger, police said.

