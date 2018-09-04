Aurora Prize laureate Aung to donate USD 1 mln award money to help Rohingya refugees

Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung, a noted from Myanmar, on Tuesday announced he would donate his USD 1 million award money towards humanitarian relief work among Rohingya refugees.

He was given the award this year for his fight against injustice and advocating on behalf of the

The money will be distributed among three international organisations -- Mdecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the (ICMC) and MERCY -- providing medical aid and assistance to Rohingya refugees across South East Asia, the Humanitarian Initiative (AHI) has announced.

MSF, UK, will receive USD 400,000, while MERCY and the ICMC USD 300,000 each. This initiative will benefit around 3,75,000 Rohingya refugees, a said.

The AHI, founded on behalf of the Armenian Genocide survivors, seeks to help those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid.

is directing the funds to further advance the emergency response in the Balukhali Makeshift Settlements in Bangladesh, the AHI said.

The organisation estimates that it will benefit approximately 2,50,000 Rohingya refugees, it said.

has hugely increased its operations in response to the unfolding of the humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar where several Rohingyas, who fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state, are living.

Our team of more than 2,000 staff is running 10 health posts, four primary health centres (open around the clock), and five inpatient health facilities (providing 24-hour secondary healthcare).

"This potential support comes at a crucial time, especially as the Monsoon season approaches and with it the likelihood of devastating flooding and landslides in the camps, said.

The ICMC is allocating its share of the funds to two initiatives directed at empowering Rohingya refugees in and in

It also aims at improving damaged infrastructure at the Kutupalong Camp settlement in The ICMC estimates that over 20,000 people will benefit from these projects.

We would use the Aurora award to advance our work with Rohingya and other refugees in Malaysia and elsewhere, Secretary General, ICMC, Monsignor Robert J Vitillo, said



MERCY Malaysia will use its share of the funds to provide primary and maternal health care, and operational support to Rohingyas by collaborating with the in the Sittwe IDP camps and Kyauktan village.

MERCY Malaysia estimates that over 1,00,000 will benefit from this initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)