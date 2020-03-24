Australia registers 8th COVID-19 death

JUST IN
AP  |  Canberra 

A woman who was infected with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship has become Australia's eighth COVID-19 death.

Health authorities say the woman, in her 70s, died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday.

She was one of the initial three cases confirmed aboard the Ruby Princess and was taken to a hospital on Thursday.

So far, 133 passengers from the Ruby Princess have tested positive since the ship docked in Sydney following a 11-day New Zealand cruise.

The 2,700 passengers had been cleared to go home without self-isolating because the cruise was regarded as low risk.

First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 09:14 IST

