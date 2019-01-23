Australia seeking info on dual national missing in China

is investigating reports a dissident and Chinese dual national is missing and may have been detained in his native country, officials said Wednesday.

-- a novelist, former Chinese and democracy activist -- went missing shortly after he returned to the southern city of last week, friends said.

When asked about Yang's case, the said it was "seeking information about an Australian citizen who has been reported missing in China".

"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment," a told AFP.

The Australian authorities are believed to be in contact with Yang's friends and family.

The reported that Yang had returned to with his wife and son on January 18, but never made a planned internal flight to

His disappearance prompted fears that he may be the latest victim of an increasingly broad dragnet by the Chinese authorities.

recently expressed concern about China's detention of two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest in of a executive.

Yang's friend and described him as "brilliant" and "a courageous and committed democrat".

"This will reverberate globally, if authorities do not quickly find an off-ramp," he warned.

Yang had worked in the ministry of foreign affairs, but later left and wrote a series of novels and a popular Chinese-language blog.

Once described as China's "most influential political blogger", Yang went missing once before in 2011, describing his disappearance as a "misunderstanding" when he resurfaced days later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)