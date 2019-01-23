C'garh woman, 2 minor children drown after jumping into pond

A woman Tuesday jumped into a pond with her 4-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter in Chhattisgrah's Champa district, police said.

Jaijaipur resident (30) and her husband used to have frequent quarrels due to the latter's drinking and gambling habit, an said.

"Following an argument late Monday night, the woman jumped into a pond in Kairowadi village in the morning today. All three drowned," he added.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)