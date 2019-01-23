C'garh woman, 2 minor children drown after jumping into pond

A woman Tuesday jumped into a pond with her 4-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter in Chhattisgrah's Janjgir Champa district, police said.
Jaijaipur resident Manoj Kumari Sahu (30) and her husband Ramratan used to have frequent quarrels due to the latter's drinking and gambling habit, an official said.
"Following an argument late Monday night, the woman jumped into a pond in Kairowadi village in the morning today. All three drowned," he added.
A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
