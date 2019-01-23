C'garh woman, son-in-law die after drinking liquor

A 45-year-old woman and her died after drinking liquor in Chhattisgarh's Champa district, police said Tuesday.

Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village Monday morning and took it home to share it with (30), an said.

"Their health deteriorated after consuming liquor and they died on their way to hospital yesterday morning. We are awaiting post mortem reports to find out the cause of their deaths," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)