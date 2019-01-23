JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fire at C'garh hospital, 3 employees faint due to suffocation

C'garh woman, 2 minor children drown after jumping into pond
Business Standard

C'garh woman, son-in-law die after drinking liquor

Press Trust of India  |  Korba 

A 45-year-old woman and her son-in-law died after drinking liquor in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, police said Tuesday.

Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village Monday morning and took it home to share it with son-in-law Ghanshyam (30), an official said.

"Their health deteriorated after consuming liquor and they died on their way to hospital yesterday morning. We are awaiting post mortem reports to find out the cause of their deaths," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements