Australian Broadcasting Corporation head concerned by police raid

The of Australia's public broadcaster says she has "grave concern" about a police raid on the corporation's headquarters in connection with a 2017 story based on leaked documents that indicated the country's military forces were being investigated for possible war crimes in

said on Friday the raid in on Wednesday was "clearly designed to intimidate".

Buttrose said she had a "frank conversation" with a and that: "As ABC chair, I will fight any attempts to muzzle the national broadcaster."



The raid came a day after federal police searched the home of a Corp over a 2018 story detailing an alleged government proposal to spy on Australians.

ABC is a client of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)