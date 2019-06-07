AAP govt's outcome budget puts September 2020 deadline for free wi-fi project

The current government will not be able to fulfil the promise of providing free facility to Delhiites as the dispensation's Outcome Budget has set September 2020 deadline for commissioning of the service across the city.

Assembly elections in are expected to be held later this year or early next year.

According to the Outcome Budget, released by on Friday, tender for the project will be awarded by December 31, 2019.

According to the Outcome Budget for the Public Works Department, which is responsible for executing the project in the city, the expected date for issue of request for proposals (RFP) is September 30, 2019, which was earlier June 30, 2018.

The PWD said in the outcome budgetary document that the expected date for commissioning of hotspots at pilot stage has been set for March 31, 2020.

"The expected date for commissioning of hotspots at all places of is September 30, 2020," it stated.

It implies that the free wi-fi facility, a major poll plank of the in the 2015 Assembly elections, cannot be rolled out in the city during the current regime of

In February last year, Kejriwal had said his government would start providing "soon".

In 2016, the government had announced that more than 500 locations across East would be made high-speed wi-fi zones by the end of that year, allowing access to till a pre-determined limit daily, but it could not be implemented.

