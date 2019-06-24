Australian firm partners with Indian power company to develop India's first lithium refinery

Australian company has entered into a deal with Indian Power to jointly fund a feasibility study to set up India's first refinery.

The refinery, if established, would process ore from the mine in to produce battery-grade material for electric cars.

The two companies have agreed to contribute their respective skills, resources and know-how towards achieving a positive outcome from the evaluation activities and to share costs equally, a company statement said.

said, "Neometals and hold a common belief in the future demand for driven by the electrification of transport and storage of "



"Given India's growth projections for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing capacity, this opportunity to partner in India's first domestic lithium development and potentially realise value from our offtake option from is compelling," he said.

The feasibility evaluation could take nearly 24 months and the two firms are expected to make an investment decision in the first half of 2021.

" has significant on-the-ground presence and commercial standing in to assist with site location, regulations, access to finance, utilities and reagents, and is part of a group of companies with broad competencies that enhance their value proposition as partners," Reed said.

is India's third-largest power trading and diversified company.

