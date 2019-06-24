Ailing Pakistan gets $3 billion bailout from Qatar

Cash-strapped on Monday secured a bailout package of USD 3 billion from oil-rich Qatar, a day after Sheikh bin Hamad concluded his visit to and agreed to cooperate in the fields of trade, anti-money laundering and curbing terror financing.

The Gulf state is the fourth nation that has come forward to rescue from default during past 11 months as the government of tries to overcome a ballooning balance-of-payments crisis.

Earlier, gave USD 4.6 billion in shape of deposits and commercial loans and provided USD 3 billion cash deposit and USD 3.2 billion facility on deferred payments. The also provided USD 2 billion cash deposit.

Qatar's financial assistance was announced by its foreign Sheikh

"Upon the directives of HH the Amir, the Deputy and Minister of Foreign Affairs announces of new investments in the form of deposits and direct investments worth a total of QR3 billion in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the official Agency tweeted, quoted the minister as saying.

"The Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to $9 billion. affirms its aspiration for further development in the relations between the two countries at all political, economic, sports and cultural levels," he said.

to on Finance Dr confirmed the Qatari financial help through his handle.

"I want to thank the of HRH Sheikh Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing $3 billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan and for Qatar's affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries", Shaikh tweeted.

On Sunday, Pakistan conferred the visiting Qatari with the 'Nishan-e-Pakistan', the country's highest civil honour.

Apart from stepping up cooperation in trade and economy, Pakistan and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering and curbing terrorism financing.

Pakistan's did not immediately provide the break-up of the USD 3 billion Qatar aid. It was not clear how much of the amount was in shape of deposit that will land in the to provide temporary cushion to the dwindling reserves, Tribune reported.

Pakistan last month reached a preliminary agreement with the for a USD 6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its finances and strengthening a slowing economy.

Despite these massive inflows, the held by State Bank of Pakistan, the apex bank, stood at only USD 7.6 billion as of June 14, the report said.

