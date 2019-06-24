3 al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Pak

Three terrorists, including a top leader of the terror group, were killed on Monday during a raid by the counter- officials at their hideout in Pakistan's southern port city of

According to a senior police official, counter- and intelligence officials carried out a raid at Khuda Baksh Goth near the Northern Bypass in early morning.

"In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed but two others managed to escape," the said.

He said two slain terrorists have been identified as and

"Both were active members of the and we recovered arms, ammunition, suicide jackets and grenades from the spot," the said.

He said Talat was also (chief) of the unit in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)