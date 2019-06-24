3 al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Pak

Three al-Qaeda terrorists, including a top leader of the terror group, were killed on Monday during a raid by the counter-terrorism officials at their hideout in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.
According to a senior police official, counter-terrorism and intelligence officials carried out a raid at Khuda Baksh Goth near the Northern Bypass in Karachi early morning.
"In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed but two others managed to escape," the official said.
He said two slain terrorists have been identified as Talat Mahmood and Usman Alam.
"Both were active members of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and we recovered arms, ammunition, suicide jackets and grenades from the spot," the official said.
He said Talat was also emir (chief) of the al-Qaeda unit in Karachi.
