Australian Open, Infosys extend digital innovation partnership until 2026

Infosys on Thursday announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026.
The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said in a statement.
"The multi-year commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event," it said.
The collaboration aims to focus across four key areas -- Enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement; Deliver new innovations for fans, players, and the media; Driving the digital experience vision; Digital for inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community.
