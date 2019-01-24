JUST IN
Authorities apologise after Sikh motorcyclist issued challan for not wearing helmet in Pak's Peshawar

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

The traffic police authorities in this city of Pakistan Thursday apologised to the Sikh community after a Sikh motorcyclist was "mistakenly" issued a challan for not wearing a helmet.

A traffic warden had on Tuesday issued the challan to the Sikh youth riding the motorcycle for non use of the helmet.

A spokesman of the traffic police said the youth was "mistakenly" challaned by the warden.

He said the authorities have tendered an apology to a delegation of the Sikh community, who brought the issue to their notice.

Sikhs are exempted from use of helmet while riding motorcycles, the spokesman said.

The provincial legislature in northwest Pakistan is likely to debate the issue.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 04:49 IST

