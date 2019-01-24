Gunman kills five at US bank: police

-
A gunman killed at least five people at a bank in Sebring, Florida in the southern United States, police said Thursday.
"We have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered," Police Chief Karl Hoglund told a news conference.
The shooter, identified as a 21-year-old resident of Sebring, has been taken into custody, Hoglund said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
