Gunman kills five at US bank: police

AFP  |  Miami (US) 

A gunman killed at least five people at a bank in Sebring, Florida in the southern United States, police said Thursday.

"We have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered," Police Chief Karl Hoglund told a news conference.

The shooter, identified as a 21-year-old resident of Sebring, has been taken into custody, Hoglund said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 03:50 IST

