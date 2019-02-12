Auto-rickshaw carrying examinees hits minister's car

-
An auto-rickshaw carrying three Madhyamik examinees and their guardians hit West Bengal Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's car at Salt Lake area near here Tuesday, police said.
Madhyamik, the school leaving examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, began Tuesday.
There was no major injury either to the minister or the passengers or driver of the auto.
The accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw somehow got inside the convoy of the minister who was on the way to his office.
The minister said he arranged for vehicles to carry the examinees to their examination centre and helped one of the guardians get first aid in a local hospital.
There had been some minor damage to the car carrying Mallick.
It is not immediately clear whether any action was taken against the auto-rickshaw driver.
The minister expressed unhappiness that a section of the auto-rickshaws did not follow traffic rules.
