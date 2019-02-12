Auto-rickshaw carrying examinees hits minister's car

An auto-rickshaw carrying three Madhyamik examinees and their guardians hit Food Jyotipriya Mallick's car at area near here Tuesday, police said.

Madhyamik, the school leaving examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, began Tuesday.

There was no major injury either to the or the passengers or of the auto.

The accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw somehow got inside the convoy of the who was on the way to his office.

The minister said he arranged for vehicles to carry the examinees to their examination centre and helped one of the guardians get first aid in a local hospital.

There had been some minor damage to the car carrying Mallick.

It is not immediately clear whether any action was taken against the

The minister expressed unhappiness that a section of the auto- did not follow traffic rules.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)