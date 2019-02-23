JUST IN
Avalanche hits J&K's Bandipora, 5 rescued

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, trapping five people, who were later rescued, officials said.

The avalanche occurred in Chrawan area of Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district early on Saturday morning, disaster management department officials said here.

They said five persons were trapped under the snow, prompting authorities to launch a search and rescue operation.

"All the five people were rescued by a joint team of police and Army," the officials said.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 11:55 IST

