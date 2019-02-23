Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years

Superstar is set to work with Leela Bhansali after a gap of 19 years.

According to Prerna Singh, of Bhansali Productions, the actor-filmmaker duo are coming together for a love story.

"Yes, and Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story.

"Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of storytelling," Singh said in a statement.

Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan, with whom he made his directorial debut in 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical". The went to star in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999.

Khan also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya" (2007).

