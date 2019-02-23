JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

EAC team holds meeting with Meghalaya govt officials

Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami: 'Force', 'intimidation' will worsen situation: Mirwaiz
Business Standard

Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Superstar Salman Khan is set to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 19 years.

According to Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, the actor-filmmaker duo are coming together for a love story.

"Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story.

"Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of storytelling," Singh said in a statement.

Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan, with whom he made his directorial debut in 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical". The actor went to star in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999.

Khan also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya" (2007).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements