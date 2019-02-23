Gwyneth Paltrow counter-sues man over 2016 skiing accident

Paltrow has counter-sued a retired doctor who is taking legal action against the over a 2016 skiing accident.

In documents filed in court last month, had claimed that the 46-year-old was "skiing out of control" when she hit him from behind, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out" at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in February 2016.

He also alleged that Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who was accompanying Paltrow, did not call for help and later filed a report "falsely" accusing Sanderson of causing the accident.

The complainant claimed he suffered a brain injury, short-term memory loss and four broken ribs.

Sanderson is seeking in excess of USD 3.1 million in damages from Paltrow, Christiansen and the resort.

The actor, however, has filed a countersuit against the man in which she is sharing her side of the story, EOnline reported.

In her complaint, the said, "She was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when plaintiff, who was uphill from Ms Paltrow, plowed into her back. She sustained a full 'body blow'."



"She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning... He was not knocked out. Immediately after the collision, he stood up and addressed Ms Paltrow. Ms Paltrow expressed her anger that he ran into her, and he apologised," read her complaint.

Paltrow is seeking a symbolic USD 1 in damages, plus her costs and attorneys' fees to "defend this meritless claim".

