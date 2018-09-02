AVI says will move court against Centre's advisory on e-cigarette ban

An organisation representing e- users in has said it will move court against Centre's advisory to states asking them to not allow the manufacture, sale and advertisement of and other Electronic Delivery Systems (ENDS).

Association of Vapers has accused the Centre of protecting the industry, and said has joined countries like North Korea, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in banning following the advisory.

The Union has issued an advisory asking all states and Union territories to not allow the manufacture, sale and advertisement of and other ENDS, warning that their use pose a "great health risk" to public, especially children and pregnant women.

ENDS are devices that heat a solution to create an aerosol, which also frequently contains flavours, usually dissolved into propylene glycol and glycerin.

or e-cigarettes, the most common prototype, are devices that do not burn or use leaves but instead vaporise a solution, which a user then inhales.

The main constituents of the solution, in addition to nicotine, are propylene glycol (with or without glycerol and flavouring agents).

director told PTI, "We are certainly going to challenge this in court. We are currently deliberating on the issue."



Farrukh Khan, a associated with this campaign, expressed fear that the advisory could lead to witch-hunt as it is ambiguous. Khan also asserted that they will challenge the advisory in court.

According to AVI, e-cigarettes too contain like cigarettes, but they do not produce tar and behind most of tobacco-related deaths across the world.

According to some globally renowned studies, e-cigarettes are 95 per cent less harmful compared to combustible cigarettes and they also help in quitting

It also referred to figures from WHO saying India has some 10.6 crore smokers, the highest after and on an average, kills nine lakh people in India every year.

Chowdhery questioned the rationale behind Centre's advisory to ban e-cigarettes.

"How is India going to fight the menace of tobacco if smokers are denied safer alternatives? The central government is protecting the tobacco industry and pushing smokers towards death," he said.

In its advisory, the has said as per the report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic 2017, the governments of 30 countries such as Mauritius, Australia, Singapore, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Bahrain, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, have already banned ENDS.

"It is evident that the Electronic Delivery Systems, including e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha, flavoured hookah, and the like devices or products available by whatsoever name, that enable nicotine delivery or its use, are a great health risk to public at large, especially to children, adolescents, pregnant women and women of reproductive age," the advisory says.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)