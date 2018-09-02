IAF rescues 14 people stranded in UP's Lalitpur, Jhansi districts due to heavy rains

personnel have rescued 14 people stranded in and districts of due to heavy rains since Saturday morning, officials said on Sunday.

Six people were marooned in a village of district Sunday morning following heavy rains.

In Garautha tehsil of district, eight fishermen were stranded on an island near on the after a sudden rise in water level owing to heavy downpour, they said.

Relief said, "All six people were successfully rescued in district. The IAF team did a fantastic job."



He also said, "The of has confirmed that all eight fishermen have been successfully rescued by an IAF team.

