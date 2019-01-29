Ayanavaram rape: HC rejects plea of 14 accused to transfer trial

The Tuesday



dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the trial in the case related to the gang rape of an 11-year-old hearing impaired girl here, to any court other than the

It also directed the trial court to complete the proceedings within a period of three months.

When the petition by 14 accused in the case came up, Justice N dismissed it and directed the to complete the proceedings within three months.

The accused submitted they were not furnished certain documents relating to the case despite filing a petition.

Besides, their discharge petitions were also dismissed.

They also claimed that the inquiry was not conducted properly.

The matter relates to the rape of the minor girl by a group of 17 people, mostly plumbers, housekeepers, security guards and lift operators, working at an apartment complex in Ayanavaram locality here.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted several times by the accused over seven months.

The matter came to light after the victim, a class 7 student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint on July 15, 2018.

