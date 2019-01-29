2019 polls will be between Kauravas and Pandavas to save India

Calling the opposition parties with Kauravas, Chief Minister Tuesday said the coming Lok Sabha polls will be a fight to save from slipping into instability.

"The coming Lok Sabha election will be a fight of Mahabarata and we all have to fight to save Here we have to fight to save the country from Kauravas. It will be a fight between the people of this country and the opposition," said addressing a "Ganatantra Bachao Rally" by here.

Urging people to decide whether they want a 'majboot sarkar' (strong government) or a 'majboor sarkar' (helpless government) at 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said he is confident that will be elected the next of the country.

"Our wants to take the country to new heights and opposition parties want to serve their own interests. From previous experiences we have seen that those alliance government don't complete their full term," Deb said.

He also lashed out at the in Bengal for letting lose a reign of terror in the state.

" and Bengal have similarities. Both the states got rid of the misrule of communists. But look at and look at Bengal. In Tripura there has been restoration of people's right but in Bengal there has been restoration of goondaraj under the TMC regime," he said.

Bringing in the reference of widespread violence in last panchayat polls in West Bengal, Deb said not a single incident of violence was reported during the Tripura panchayat polls.

"In Bengal if you want to get jobs or admission in a college you have to take the help of syndicate raj. I urge all to ensure that TMC is defeated and comes to power - you will see the difference," he said.

