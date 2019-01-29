3 papers-solvers arrested in Muzaffarnagar

Special Task Force has arrested three alleged paper-solvers from a Police exam centre here, police said Tuesday.

The three accused -- Manish, Sohanveer and -- are believed to be part of a gang, said of Police (DySP) STF Brijesh Kumar Singh adding they were arrested on Monday outside Gurugram Rai Public School, the examination centre for exam here.

He said 13 admission cards, two Aadhaar cards, two Pan cards, three driving licences and Rs 16,800 in cash was seized from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had appeared in a similar examination on Sunday, police said.

A case was registered against the three and they are being interrogated for more details about their gang and its functioning, police said.

