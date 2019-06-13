JUST IN
Ayurvedic firm booked for selling medicines with allopathic content

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

An FIR was lodged by the Health Department against an ayurvedic firm after contents of allopathic drugs were found in the medicines sold by it, said an official here Thursday.

Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma said in a release that it was confirmed in tests that ayurvedic medicines for diabetes by Ayushraj Enterprises had metformin hydrochloride.

The FIR was lodged under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and sections of the IPC at the Bagru police station.

Thu, June 13 2019

