Ayurvedic firm booked for selling medicines with allopathic content

-
ALSO READ
German Parliamentarian meets AYUSH Secretary
AYUSH ministry launches e-AUSHADHI portal
Ayurvedic practitioner shot dead in Ghaziabad
PIOUS AYURVEDA Announces Release of its Revolutionary Book 'SAVE YOUR HEADMASTER'
AYUSH minister discusses globalisation of traditional medicine systems with 15 envoys
-
An FIR was lodged by the Health Department against an ayurvedic firm after contents of allopathic drugs were found in the medicines sold by it, said an official here Thursday.
Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma said in a release that it was confirmed in tests that ayurvedic medicines for diabetes by Ayushraj Enterprises had metformin hydrochloride.
The FIR was lodged under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and sections of the IPC at the Bagru police station.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU