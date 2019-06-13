JUST IN
Two YSR Cong activits die in accident

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Two YSR Congress Party activists died and two others were injured when their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry on the NH-16 stretch at Tuni in East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as P Narayana Murthy (55) and B Lakshmi Naidu (54), both belonging to Dharmapuram village in Srikakulam district.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, police said.

They were on their way to Vijaywada to congratulate Tammineni Sitaram who was elected Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the stationary lorry.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:20 IST

