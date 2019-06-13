Two YSR Cong activits die in accident

Two activists died and two others were injured when their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry on the NH-16 stretch at in East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as P Narayana Murthy (55) and B Lakshmi Naidu (54), both belonging to Dharmapuram village in district.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, police said.

They were on their way to Vijaywada to congratulate who was elected of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the stationary lorry.

