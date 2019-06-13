Suicide bomber kills nine in eastern Afghanistan

At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured by a suicide bomber Thursday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, an said.

The bomber, who was on foot, detonated a device near a local police checkpoint, according to a for the of province.

"Four security personnel and five civilians have been killed and 12 more, including three security personnel, wounded," said

There was at least one child among the fatalities, while three others were among those wounded.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area around is home to fighters from both the and the Islamic State group's Afghan affiliate.

A wave of violence across in recent weeks has claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and security forces.

After 18 years of conflict, the are in negotiations with US for some sort of peace settlement.

A resolution still seems far off, with the two sides struggling to agree on several key points.

