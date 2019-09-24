Ayushmann-Nushrat elated as 'Dream Girl' enters Rs 100 crore club

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha have thanked fans for their love for "Dream Girl", which has clocked Rs 101.40 crore at the box office.

Ayushmann, who plays the role of a guy pretending to be a woman over phone, took to Twitter to celebrate the win and wrote, "DreamGirl scores a century! Thank you for this love."



Nushrat, who plays his love interest, called the film's box office run a "big win" for the team.

"It's truly an outstanding feeling. The love and appreciation that the audience has given us is absolutely overwhelming. After 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' last year and 'Dream Girl' this year, I truly feel blessed with all the support, Rs 100cr for us is a big win," Nushrat said in a statement.

"Dream Girl", directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, released on September 13.

Besides Ayushmann and Nushrat, the film featured a strong support cast in Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

