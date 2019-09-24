Civic body begins razing illegal 9-storeyed Mumbai building

The demolition of an illegal ground-plus-nine storey building began on Tuesday in Pydhonie area of south Mumbai, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The construction of Gulistan building had led to the Maharashtra government suspending three civic officials, including an assistant commissioner, last year for allegedly failing to discharge their duties and stopping it from coming up.

"The demolition of the building has began. We are now disconnecting water and power supply. We have asked for police presence and once the personnel come in, actual work of razing the structure will begin," an official said.

The scene outside the building was, however, one of despair with several residents moving around pleading with officials present to halt the demolition.

Several of them carried placards proclaiming their innocence, though officials at the spot in turn pleaded helplessness stating they were only following orders.

"The demolition is a stern signal that the BMC will not tolerate such illegal structures. Residents were informed well in advance about the irregularities that went into the construction of this building. An FIR has also been lodged against the builder," an official said.

Gulistan is situated close to the site of a building collapse, that of a portion of Kesarbai Mansion, on July 16, which killed 13 people.

