B D Dhalia appointed INLD's state unit president

has appointed retired IAS B D as the party's new

Continuing with the exercise of reorganising the party, replaces Ashok Kumar Arora, who had stepped down from the post after the INLD received severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

The INLD has made Arora as the party's senior vice

Over the past few years, Dhalia, considered as a close confidant of former Chautala, has held various positions in the party.

Abhay Singh Chautala, MLA from Ellenabad will remain as the For the past six years, he has been shouldering the responsibility of the day-to-day affairs of the INLD in the absence of Om Prakash Chautala, a party statement said here Friday.

is serving a jail sentence in connection with the teachers recruitment scam.

M S Malik, former DGP Haryana, has been appointed of the Policy and Programme Committee, it said.

Appointments of general secretaries and secretaries of the state unit has also been made as the party reorganised its state. On Thursday, the party had reorganised its national body.

The party also released the names of district unit presidents who have been appointed.

Sher Singh Badshami, former MLA will continue as the of the Disciplinary Action Committee, while Nachhattar Singh Malhan and Harbans Singh will remain office secretary and chief media coordinator, respectively.

State conveners of various cells too have been appointed to the new state body.

Ahead of the October Assembly elections in Haryana, the INLD had T



hursday reorganised its national body, retaining as the

The party had split last year due to a feud in the Chautala family.

Om Prakash Chautala's grandson and Hisar in the 16th Lok Sabha Dushyant Chautala had formed the (JJP) after the family feud came out in the open.

The party had fielded its candidates on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state but all of them, including the then Sirsa lost badly.

The INLD was part of the NDA during 1999-2004 and ran the government in the state in coalition with the BJP with Om Prakash Chautala as the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)