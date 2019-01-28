Bahrain Shiite opposition leader loses appeal against life sentence

Bahrain's supreme court, whose verdicts are final, on Monday upheld a life term for Shiite Sheikh for spying for Gulf rival Qatar, a judicial source said.

Salman, who headed the Shiite Al-Wefaq group, was convicted in November of "communicating with Qatari officials... to overthrow constitutional order", a ruling rights groups have called a travesty.

Salman's aides and Hassan Sultan, who had been sentenced to life in absentia, also lost their right to appeal. Both men are former MPs and currently reside outside of

has repeatedly denied accusations of conspiring against with Salman.

and have been locked in a bitter regional dispute since June 2017, when a Saudi-led boycott of was enforced over allegations it was cosying up to regional arch-rival and supporting radical Islamist groups.

Bahrain, and the banned their citizens from travel to

Ruled for more than two centuries by the Sunni Al-Khalifa dynasty, Bahrain has been hit by waves of unrest since 2011, when security forces crushed Shiite-led protests demanding a constitutional monarchy and an

Bahrain's two main opposition groups -- Al-Wefaq and the secular Waad -- are prohibited from representation in parliament.

Bahraini authorities accuse Shiite of provoking unrest in the kingdom. denies the allegation.

Human rights groups have frequently said cases against activists in Bahrain -- men and women, religious and secular -- fail to meet the basic standards of fair trials.

