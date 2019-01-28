CBI court convicts NDFB chief, 14 others in 2008 Assam serial blast case

The of the of (NDFB) and 14 others were on Monday convicted by the in the 2008 case of serial bomb blasts in which had left 88 people dead.

CBI convicted Daimary and 14 others under various sections of the IPC.

The quantum of the judgement will be announced on Wednesday.

Besides Daimary, the others convicted are George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Nilim Daimary, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mridul Goyary, and

The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, killing 88 people and injuring more than 500.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)