Bairia MLA booked for poll code violation

A case has been registered against a sitting BJP MLA for holding an election meeting here and distributing t-shirts to voters without any permission, officials said Sunday.

Sub-divisional said, "In a video which went viral late yesterday night, it came to light that BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh had held an election meeting on May 9 without permission. When the matter was probed, it was found to be a case of Model Code of Conduct violation."



Based on a complaint of the magistrate's flying squad, a case was registered against the Bairia MLA and four others under various sections of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)