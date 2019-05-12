Bairia MLA booked for poll code violation

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ballia 

A case has been registered against a sitting BJP MLA for holding an election meeting here and distributing t-shirts to voters without any permission, officials said Sunday.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar Jain said, "In a video which went viral late yesterday night, it came to light that BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh had held an election meeting on May 9 without permission. When the matter was probed, it was found to be a case of Model Code of Conduct violation."

Based on a complaint of the magistrate's flying squad, a case was registered against the Bairia MLA and four others under various sections of the IPC.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 20:51 IST

