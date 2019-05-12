Bairia MLA booked for poll code violation

-
ALSO READ
BJP complains to EC against Bengal violence
BJP files complaint with EC against Pawan Khera for violating Model Code of Conduct
FIR against Indore BJP candidate for violating the MCC
Ahead of LS polls, 'Shaurya Gulaal' being sold at Jaipur BJP office
BJP amplifies poll campaign with 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' caller tunes
-
A case has been registered against a sitting BJP MLA for holding an election meeting here and distributing t-shirts to voters without any permission, officials said Sunday.
Sub-divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar Jain said, "In a video which went viral late yesterday night, it came to light that BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh had held an election meeting on May 9 without permission. When the matter was probed, it was found to be a case of Model Code of Conduct violation."
Based on a complaint of the magistrate's flying squad, a case was registered against the Bairia MLA and four others under various sections of the IPC.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU