59.38 per cent polling recorded in Bihar till 6pm

An estimated 59.38 per cent of 1.38 crore voters exercised their franchise till 6 pm in eight constituencies of in the sixth and penultimate phase of general election, an said.

Polling has by and large been peaceful in the eight seats - Valmiki Nagar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishaili, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan and Maharajganj - barring two incidents, one of which led to the death of an

In Sheohar constituency, Shivendra Kishore, a man in his early 30s, succumbed to a bullet injury that he had received when a homeguard accidentally fired his gun while cleaning it at a polling station.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and the homeguard arrested, (SDPO) said.

Going by the guidelines of the Election Commission, Kishore's family will be paid Rs 15 lakh as ex-gratia, Chief Electoral (CEO) H R told reporters here.

Terming the incident "unfortunate and sad", the also said that efforts were being made to increase the compensation alount.

A two-minute silence was observed after the press conference here as a mark of respect to Kishore.

In West Champaran seat, a clash broke out between two groups, shortly after and BJP candidate reached a polling station.

One of Jaiswal's bodyguards fired in the air, following which the groups dispersed.

Senior police officers have reached the spot to take stock of the situation, said, adding that he has sought a report from the in this regard.

At least 10 persons were taken into preventive custody during Sunday's polling, he stated.

Of the eight seats, West Champaran registered the highest turnout at 63.90 per cent, followed by at 63.80 per cent, Vaishali at 61.37 per cent, Sheohar at 60 per cent, Gopalganj at 59.20 per cent, East Champaran at 58.70 per cent and Siwan at 56.75 per cent.

The Maharajganj seat recorded the lowest turnout at 52.12 per cent.

Altogether 1,38,02,576 voters exercised their franchise at 13,973 polling stations in the sixth phase to decide the fate of 127 candidates, 16 of which are women.

Srinivasa, who was accompanied by Additional CEOs and Balamurugan D and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan, said the commission has received 215 poll-related complaints from the eight constituencies.

Most of the complaints were relatively minor in nature and have been redressed, he added.

