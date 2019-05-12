Shibu Soren "failed" to develop Santhal Paragana area: Das

Chief Minister Sunday alleged that Shibu Soren and his son "failed" to develop the Pargana area of the state.

The people of Pargana entrusted responsibility to represent the region for 40 years to both "father and son" (Shibu and Hemant) and they also became the chief ministers after the creation of the state but "failed" to develop the region, Das said.

They have won from the Pargana but did nothing to develop the area, he alleged.

"What have they done for the Santhal Pargana? What have they done for the tribals here? Nothing," Das said, alleging the Sorens only spread "misinformation" and garnered votes from the people.

He was addressing an election rally at Kathikund in Dumka (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls on May 19 along with Rajmahal (ST) and Godda.

