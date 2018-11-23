Bairstow shines at No.3 as Sri Lanka toils

stormed to 81 not out in the third Test on Friday, shining in England's troubled number three spot, as Sri Lanka's bowlers toiled.

At tea on day one, England were 197-3, with unbeaten on 38 at the Singhalese Club. The visitors are hoping for a 3-0 whitewash.

Batting after won his eighth consecutive toss, England lost both openers cheaply in the morning session before Root and Bairstow, England's fourth different number three in the series, steadied the ship.

disappointed again, bowled by Dilruwan Perera for 14 as he tried to cut. Keaton Jennings fell three overs later, caught at leg slip off for 13.

Bairstow, playing his first Test of the series, survived an early review off Pushpakumara but grew in confidence before lunch and through the afternoon session, getting his 81 off 133 balls with eight fours and one six.

Root, fresh from a century in his last innings, also survived a review in the morning before sweeping comfortably as he has done all series.

and Root put on a 100-run stand before the fell to left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan after lunch, top-edging an attempted slog sweep on 46.

should have had Stokes as well, with umpire incorrectly turning down Perera's lbw appeal when the allrounder was yet to get off the mark.

completed his half century in the sixth over after lunch. He relied heavily on the sweep and the lap sweep for his runs, and was also quick to shuffle back into his crease and pull the spinners when they dropped short.

His partnership with Stokes was worth 61 by tea, coming off just 99 deliveries.

Despite winning the first two Tests -- by a massive margin at Galle -- the visitors have had an issue with the number three position.

Sri Lanka's spinners were at times guilty of a little indiscipline, with the aggressive Sandakan going at 4.61 an over.

England have rested fast bowler to give his first Test of the series.

also made two changes, bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan to replace who is in having his action tested.

Under-performing opener Kaushal Silva was left out in favour of Danushka Gunathilaka.

