Bajaj Allianz General Insurance partners with Citi for product distribution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Citibank Tuesday signed a corporate agency agreement for distribution of the company's products.

Under the agreement, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance such as health, personal accident, motor, home, and travel, along with commercial line of insurance such as property, marine, engineering, etc to the bank's customers, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Citibank not only aims at providing relevant insurance products, but will also provide best-in-class services to their customers through our unique digital initiatives," Bajaj Allianz General Insurance CEO Tapan Singhel said.

The partnership will strengthen distribution network of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, he added.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 21:25 IST

